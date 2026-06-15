80°
Latest Weather Blog
Keep Louisiana Beautiful launches first statewide waterway litter effort
Trending News
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is launching its first statewide waterway litter cleanup effort, covering the entire month of September.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful hosted a news conference at The Water Institute in Baton Rouge on Monday to officially launch Love Our Waterways.
The effort encouraged volunteers, businesses, schools, civic organizations and community groups to help remove litter and debris from Louisiana's rivers, lakes, bayous, beaches and shorelines.
"We know that 80% of marine litter starts on land. Litter blows into our waterways, causing pollution and killing fish and wildlife. It's time to prioritize our waterways and ensure that our rivers, lakes and bayous are clean and beautiful for future generations," said Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell.
The initiative was inspired by the record-breaking success of Love the Boot Week. Representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and The Water Institute joined Nungesser at the announcement, where he called on all Louisianans in every parish to volunteer this September.
Following the news conference, volunteers gathered along the bank of the Mississippi River outside The Water Institute for a shoreline litter cleanup as part of River Days of Action.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Gonzales mayoral candidate who allegedly shot man in Hammond now faces...
-
Coroner: Juvenile dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
-
94-year-old man among 2 people killed in Sunday night crash along Main...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...