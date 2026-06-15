Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves 16-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE — Police are investigating after an early Monday morning shooting left a teenager dead in Baton Rouge.

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on West Grant Street near the intersection with Alaska Street.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 16-year-old Reynard Green was killed in the shooting.