47-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting along Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE — A 47-year-old man died in the hospital after a shooting along Sherwood Street on Tuesday.

Fredrick Scott was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. along Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.

Scott was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A suspect or motive has not been identified, Baton Rouge Police said.