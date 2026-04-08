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47-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting along Sherwood Street
BATON ROUGE — A 47-year-old man died in the hospital after a shooting along Sherwood Street on Tuesday.
Fredrick Scott was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. along Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.
Scott was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A suspect or motive has not been identified, Baton Rouge Police said.
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