86°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish government opens sandbag locations ahead of expected heavy rain
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish government announced the opening of several sandbag locations ahead of the potential heavy rain expected throughout the parish this week.
Both sand and bags are available at the following locations:
Trending News
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen
- Joe Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1 in Addis
Residents are expected to bring their own shovel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Gonzales mayoral candidate who allegedly shot man in Hammond now faces...
-
Coroner: Juvenile dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
-
94-year-old man among 2 people killed in Sunday night crash along Main...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...