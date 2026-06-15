West Baton Rouge Parish government opens sandbag locations ahead of expected heavy rain

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish government announced the opening of several sandbag locations ahead of the potential heavy rain expected throughout the parish this week.

Both sand and bags are available at the following locations:

- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen

- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen

- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street in Brusly

- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road in Port Allen

- Joe Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road in Addis

- South Winterville Water Tower

- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane in Port Allen

- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1 in Addis



Residents are expected to bring their own shovel.