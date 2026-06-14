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Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help identifying teens who stole ice chest, damaged golf cart

1 hour 11 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 9:36 PM June 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish is asking for the public's help in identifying three teens who sneaked into an RV park, damaged and stole property.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the group went to the Sun Outdoors RV Part off La. Highway 445 in Ponchatoula and Robert during the first weekend in June. Deputies said they damaged a golf cart and stole and ice chest. 

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The sheriff's office shared a video of the three at a nearby gas station. They ask anyone with information to call (985) 345-6150.

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