78°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help identifying teens who stole ice chest, damaged golf cart
PONCHATOULA - Law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish is asking for the public's help in identifying three teens who sneaked into an RV park, damaged and stole property.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the group went to the Sun Outdoors RV Part off La. Highway 445 in Ponchatoula and Robert during the first weekend in June. Deputies said they damaged a golf cart and stole and ice chest.
Trending News
The sheriff's office shared a video of the three at a nearby gas station. They ask anyone with information to call (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help identifying teens who stole ice chest,...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Pampas Street
-
Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Boulevard De Province
-
Man arrested following shots fired near Walmart parking lot on Cortana Place
-
Trump confirms US-Iran peace deal: 'Let the oil flow!'
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...