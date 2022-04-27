67°
16-year-old getaway driver led deputies on cross-parish chase

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Two were arrested, including a juvenile, after they led law enforcement on a chase through multiple parishes late Wednesday afternoon. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase stemmed from a reported assault on LA 1 where 28-year-old Robert Baker III allegedly pulled a gun on someone.

After that confrontation, a 16-year-old reportedly drove Baker from Port Allen to Baton Rouge while pursued by sheriff's deputies. The chase came to an end sometime around 5 p.m. on Chippewa Street near the I-110 overpass. 

Both Baker and the teen were taken into custody.

No other details about the pursuit were immediately available. 

