16-year-old getaway driver led deputies on cross-parish chase
BATON ROUGE - Two were arrested, including a juvenile, after they led law enforcement on a chase through multiple parishes late Wednesday afternoon.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase stemmed from a reported assault on LA 1 where 28-year-old Robert Baker III allegedly pulled a gun on someone.
After that confrontation, a 16-year-old reportedly drove Baker from Port Allen to Baton Rouge while pursued by sheriff's deputies. The chase came to an end sometime around 5 p.m. on Chippewa Street near the I-110 overpass.
Both Baker and the teen were taken into custody.
No other details about the pursuit were immediately available.
