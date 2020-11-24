15-year-old among 2 charged in deadly shooting; BRPD investigating Friday's 5th homicide

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to the five homicides in one day this past Friday, including one involving a teenage suspect.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the death of 54-year-old Brian Dawson.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Aster Street around 9 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

According to police Dawson was shot and killed during a robbery.

Officers arrested Dereck Hayes, 25, and a 15-year-old minor. Hayes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder. The minor was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder

Earlier that Friday:

- A 19-year-old died during a home invasion and shooting that happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street.

- Two people were shot and killed on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. during a robbery. Both the intended target and the robber died. An unknown suspect shot the robber, according to police.

- A man was found dead at the Vel Rose Motel located on Airline Highway Friday morning, near North Foster Drive.

BRPD will hold a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss the recent shootings, you can watch here.