11-year-old Juvenile missing in Franklin, Police needs public help to locate

Sunday, January 29 2023
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN, LA - The Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to police, 11-year-old Timothy Ballet was last seen Saturday morning around 10 AM, wearing a gray shirt and blue or black shorts. The child was reported missing by his mother.

Ballet is described as a black male, approximately 4'11", 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ballet's whereabouts is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.

