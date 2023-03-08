100 Black Men organization hosting 2nd annual Sneaker Ball

BATON ROUGE - The non-profit organization 100 Black Men is hosting their 2nd annual Sneaker Ball for a great cause.

The event will be formal in all senses of the word, but there's only one catch: you have to wear your best sneakers.

The ball, which will be held on Apr. 8 in L'Auberge Casino's Grande Ballroom, will raise money for scholarships for high school seniors.

"With our sneaker soiree, we're able to raise money for each of our seniors," said the Director of Programs with 100 Black Men Anthony Kenney. "This year we'll have fourteen seniors who have aspirations to go to college and universities. All proceeds go to our seniors for their graduating scholarships through our program.

"Our goal for each of our seniors at minimum is to give them each $2000 to $3000 dollars. We want to make sure that when they leave our program that they have a great scholarship and a great head start."

There will also be entertainment from local celebrities.

“This year we have a few surprises we’re going to bring out," teased executive director of the non-profit, Dadrius Lanus. "We’re bringing TJ back again but this time we’re also bringing DJ Mannie Fresh all the way from New Orleans. New Orleans’ finest to kick of this year's event."

Tickets for a single chair or even an entire table can be purchased at the event's page here.