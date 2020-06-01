$10,000 unclaimed lottery prize sold in Chalmette set to expire July 1

BATON ROUGE – As of Monday, no one has stepped forward to claim a $10,000 Louisiana Lottery Mega Millions prize won during the Jan. 3, 2020 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Super Discount Store on Paris Road in Chalmette and is set to expire July 1, 2020. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 3 drawing were 37-41-42-53-63 and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize.

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Lottery claims offices are open to the public by appointment only.

Prize payment options and additional details can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.