Woman killed at tire shop in freak accident

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a mishap involving a truck in the parking lot of a business left a person dead Wednesday.

The victim was identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office as 48-year-old Gretchen Leblanc.

The accident happened before 5 p.m. at the Firestone tire shop on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene.

Photos showed a pick-up truck partway through the entrance of the store.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Leblanc was sitting on a bench outside the store when the truck ran into her and crashed through the storefront. A sheriff's office spokesperson said it's believed the driver thought the truck's transmission was in park and rolled forward by mistake.  

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges at this time. 

News
1 day ago Wednesday, March 03 2021 Mar 3, 2021 Wednesday, March 03, 2021 4:58:00 PM CST March 03, 2021

