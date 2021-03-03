Person sitting outside Burbank Drive tire shop killed in freak accident

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a mishap involving a truck in the parking lot of a business left a person dead Wednesday.

The accident happened before 5 p.m. at the Firestone tire shop on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Boulevard. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene.

Photos showed a pick-up truck partway through the entrance of the store.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a customer was sitting on a bench outside the store when the truck ran into them and crashed through the storefront. A sheriff's office spokesperson said it's believed the driver thought the truck's transmission was in park and rolled forward by mistake.

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges at this time.