Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody

ST. TAMMANY - A sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after being shot by a teenager while on patrol Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the Waldheim area after a reported burglary at a nearby business. The sheriff's office said Doby spotted a juvenile walking through the area around 3 a.m. and approached him.

That person, later said to be a 13-year-old, pulled out a weapon and shot the deputy.

Other sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, and Doby was able to help take the shooter into custody before paramedics arrived to evaluate him.

Doby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, battery of a police officer, and illegal possession of stolen goods.

Doby's family and members of the community seeking to help will host a blood donation drive Friday, May 27 in Doby's honor. Deputy Doby will not need blood, but each donation made in his name will benefit him and his family.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Registrar of Voters Office on the first floor of the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center parking garage.