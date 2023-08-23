85°
Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets 3-game suspension over Vegas club fight
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced Friday that star running back Alvin Kamara will miss three games to start the Saints' regular season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the suspension Friday afternoon.
#Saints RB Alvin Kamara was suspended 3 games for violations of the personal conduct policy for his role in an altercation around the time of the 2022 Pro Bowl.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023
Kamara had pleaded down to a misdemeanor, settled his civil suit and said today, “I was completely wrong.” pic.twitter.com/el7cVm5rN8
Kamara initially faced potential prison time after his arrest but pled the charge down to a misdemeanor last month.
The NFL also announced that Colts cornerback Chris Lammons will also miss three games for his involvement in the same altercation.
