Metro Council forms special committee to investigate CATS board

BATON ROUGE - Unpaid bills, failed drug tests, fired executives and buses catching on fire—CATS has had a long list of issues over the past year.

“We want to take a look at not just 2022, but all the other that has gone on, and just need to put a stop to this and move forward,” said Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who serves as the Metro Council representative on the CATS board.

Wednesday night, council members approved the motion to establish the special committee that will conduct an investigation over board member's conduct to determine if they will continue serving on the board.

"A majority of us did not appoint this current board, so looking at it, it's our duty to review. This tool is given to us by the plan of government so that we can go in and investigate, and see exactly what actions we can take, or if action needs to be taken at all,” explained District 12 Councilwoman Jennifer Racca.

The CATS board has term limits of 4 years.

Councilwoman Racca said for legal reasons the special committee had to be created in order to investigate the board.