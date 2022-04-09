73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS board will consider firing top leader amid storm of controversies exposed by WBRZ

1 day 52 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 4:50 PM April 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The CEO of the Capital Area Transit System is facing termination after the WBRZ Investigative reported on a series of problems at the organization in recent months. 

On Friday, CATS leaders scheduled a special meeting where the board will decided whether to fire CEO Bill Deville.

The Investigative Unit has exposed several controversies at the bus system, including an executive who tested positive for meth, a recording where another boss alleged that millions of dollars were missing, and bills that were not paid on time

Trending News

The meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days