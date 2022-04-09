73°
CATS board will consider firing top leader amid storm of controversies exposed by WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - The CEO of the Capital Area Transit System is facing termination after the WBRZ Investigative reported on a series of problems at the organization in recent months.
On Friday, CATS leaders scheduled a special meeting where the board will decided whether to fire CEO Bill Deville.
The Investigative Unit has exposed several controversies at the bus system, including an executive who tested positive for meth, a recording where another boss alleged that millions of dollars were missing, and bills that were not paid on time.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
