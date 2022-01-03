30°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana featured in Roses Parade
Related Story
PASADENA - For the third straight year, the state of Louisiana was featured in the Tournament of Roses Parade.
American Idol Winner Laine Hardy kicked off a five-minute tribute to the bayou state with his rendition of "Born of the Bayou."
Hardy, flanked by the Grammy nominated Hot 8 Brass Band performed while riding on the "Feed Your Soul" float.
The float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.
This was the first year Louisiana had a float participate in the parade. In years past, Southern's Human Jukebox Marching band has been feature twice in 2019 and 2020.
News
PASADENA - For the third straight year, the state of Louisiana was featured in the Tournament of Roses Parade. ... More >>