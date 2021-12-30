Southern University Alumni helps decorate Louisiana Rose Parade float

LOS ANGELES - The 133rd annual Tournament of Roses Parade is ringing in the new year with Louisiana in the lineup.

“We’re here to show the best Louisiana has to offer. Not only to bring some attention, our door is open for tourists, but also the good of Louisiana," Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

'Feed your soul' is the motto of this year's float, putting a spotlight on the vast culture of Louisiana.

“You can feed your soul with music, with food with fishing, and it gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling that we welcome you to Louisiana," Nungesser said.

The float will sport magnolias, alligators, crawfish and pelicans, all made of organic materials, including more than 35,000 roses. All of it is hand-crafted with the help of a group of Southern University Alumni who are working long hours to have the float ready for Saturday.

“It’s very time-consuming, and we were there from 3:30 p.m. until 10 on Monday night," Alicia Sutton Jones, President of the Los Angeles Southern University Alumni Chapter, said.

This is the third year in a row Southern University has had a hand in the Rose Parade. In 2020, the Human Jukebox marched the streets of Pasadena. The year after, they performed virtually.

“It’s so rewarding and an honor truly an honor to see this float going down the street Saturday knowing we had hands in it," Jones said.

Among many notable figures from Louisiana, including Miss Louisiana herself, American Idol winner Laine Hardy will perform alongside a live jazz band.

You can catch the Rose Parade on WBRZ at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.