WATCH: Louisiana seen and heard at Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena

PASADENA - For the third straight year, the state of Louisiana was featured in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

American Idol Winner Laine Hardy kicked off a five-minute tribute to the bayou state with his rendition of "Born of the Bayou."

Hardy, flanked by the Grammy nominated Hot 8 Brass Band performed while riding on the "Feed Your Soul" float.