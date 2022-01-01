77°
WATCH: Louisiana seen and heard at Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena

Saturday, January 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PASADENA - For the third straight year, the state of Louisiana was featured in the Tournament of Roses Parade.
American Idol Winner Laine Hardy kicked off a five-minute tribute to the bayou state with his rendition of "Born of the Bayou."
Hardy, flanked by the Grammy nominated Hot 8 Brass Band performed while riding on the "Feed Your Soul" float. 
The float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

