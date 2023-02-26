67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister and her friend killed in deadly police chase

Related Story

BRUSLY - Liam Dunn, who was critically injured in a deadly police chase two months ago, threw the first pitch at Brusly High's baseball game Friday to honor his sister and her friend who didn't survive the crash.

The Brusly community came together to remember Liam's sister, Maggie, and her friend, Caroline Gill, as well as Liam's resiliency and speedy recovery after the major wreck.

Liam had to recover from a concussion, a skull fracture, a broken femur, a broken wrist and broken ribs. Along with the physical injuries, he's had to face tough emotional times since the tragedy.

The first pitch at Friday's game and its display of Liam's resiliency was a breathtaking scene that's lifted the community's spirits.

News
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly...
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister and her friend killed in deadly police chase
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn , who was critically injured in a deadly police chase two months ago, threw the first... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Friday, February 24, 2023 10:58:00 PM CST February 24, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days