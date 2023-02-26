67°
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister and her friend killed in deadly police chase
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn, who was critically injured in a deadly police chase two months ago, threw the first pitch at Brusly High's baseball game Friday to honor his sister and her friend who didn't survive the crash.
The Brusly community came together to remember Liam's sister, Maggie, and her friend, Caroline Gill, as well as Liam's resiliency and speedy recovery after the major wreck.
Liam had to recover from a concussion, a skull fracture, a broken femur, a broken wrist and broken ribs. Along with the physical injuries, he's had to face tough emotional times since the tragedy.
The first pitch at Friday's game and its display of Liam's resiliency was a breathtaking scene that's lifted the community's spirits.
