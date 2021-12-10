74°
Zachary to face Ponchatoula in Louisiana high school football state championship
NEW ORLEANS - High school football fans are preparing for Saturday's game at Ceaser's Superdome, where Zachary will face off against Ponchatoula in the LHSAA football championship.
All tickets are general admission and will be in the plaza level of the Superdome.
Advanced ticket sales will be $19.00 using the school code and all ticket sales on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 will be $22.00.
Spectators will have to purchase a ticket for each game.
All children 2 years old and above will need a ticket to enter the Dome.
After the settlement is complete with the Superdome, the LHSAA will reimburse each school $1 for each ticket sold using the school codes below.
Click here for more information.
