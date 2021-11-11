Zachary schools restricting cell phone use after on-campus stabbing, constant fighting

ZACHARY - A rash of violence at Zachary High has led the school district to crack down on the use of smartphones and other recording devices on campus.

Zachary Community Schools sent out a letter outlining the new policy, which forbids students from using those devices barring an emergency. The statement goes on to say that any student caught recording a fight, texting test items or posting about incidents on campus that create a "substantial disruption" will face suspension and possibly expulsion.

The change comes after a series of fights on the Zachary High campus prompted school officials to add an additional resource officer on campus. About a week after increasing security, a student was stabbed by another student on campus after a nighttime football game.

The teen responsible for that attack is facing criminal charges.