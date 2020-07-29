Zachary schools consider in-classroom learning for all students ahead of Phase 3

ZACHARY - Despite prior plans of a hybrid learning model for Zachary schools reopening in August, leaders are considering a new option.

The school district released its initial return to campus plan on July 22, which consisted of both in-person and virtual learning for students as the state remains in Phase 2 of reopening.

On Tuesday, July 28, the board agreed to consider integrating younger students back into the classroom for face-to-face learning five days per week a bit sooner than anticipated.

Schools in Zachary are on track to reopen on Monday, August 10, with students alternating days in and out of the classroom. The board has decided to reevaluate coronavirus case data at its Sept. 1 meeting and decide if a traditional schedule for students in pre-k through sixth grade is a possibility.

Originally, the board decided that a full-time, face-to-face learning model would resume for all grades after Labor Day if the state progressed to Phase 3 of reopening.

The news decision to reevaluate case data in September opens the possibility of sending younger children to school daily, even if the state is still in Phase 2. The choice came in a 6-3 vote Tuesday night after parents, board members, and school staff voiced frustrations.

Under Phase 2 guidelines, classroom sizes will be smaller, limiting 24 students to each classroom at a time. Many have brought up concerns over proper social distancing among students, which was what the hybrid learning model was meant to fix.

With this plan, students will have "A day" and "B day," alternating groups that will learn face-to-face based on students' last names.

The district initially stated that without this learning model, they could potentially resort to virtual classes instead.

At the board meeting Tuesday night, Rollins Place Elementary School Principal Jennifer Marangos said they want to provide school that feels like school for kids, The Advocate reports.

Schools reopen in the district in less than two weeks, but plans are still up in the air.

