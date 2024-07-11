79°
Zachary Police searching for three people accused of using credit cards stolen from a car
ZACHARY — Zachary Police are searching for three people accused of burglarizing a vehicle and using stolen credit cards.
The three subjects, photographed on surveillance cameras, bought merchandise from a store with stolen cards they procured from the burglary.
If you have any information on the identity of these subjects, email at mmilligan@zacharypd.org
