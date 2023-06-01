Zachary police investigating afternoon shooting; search for gunman expands

ZACHARY - Police responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of New Weis Road, prompting a search for the gunman that involved officers in at least two parishes.

Initial reports indicated the victim was inside a pickup truck and may have suffered a wound to the head. Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence told WBRZ the man was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he was in serious condition.

The gunman is believed to have sped off in a silver Toyota Camry -- a car that was located a short time later in East Feliciana Parish. The occupant or occupants appeared to have run from the vehicle after it crashed.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis confirmed that his office was working with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and with Zachary Police, and said a perimeter had been established for the search. There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.