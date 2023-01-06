Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'

ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary.

The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.

Search warrants were executed at two locations -- a suspected distribution house and stash house. The properties are in the 7300 block of Oakview Drive and the 6600 block of Donnie Drive.

Several area departments assisted in that part of the operation.

The search turned up various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamines and suspected fentanyl, along with scales, bottles, weapons and cash.

Two dogs were removed from the property.