Zachary Park closing through Thursday so crews can install base for 'all-inclusive' slide
ZACHARY — Zachary city officials are closing the HugYourPeople Community Park through Thursday so it can install concrete that will support an "all-inclusive" slide.
The new slide project follows a $100,000 appropriation from the Legislature.
"This funding will enable us to install all-inclusive playground equipment, including a new slide that allows children of all abilities to play and enjoy themselves independently," Mayor David McDavid said. "This project is a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all our young residents.
