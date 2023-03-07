73°
Zachary officers say three juvenile siblings reported missing have been found safe

Tuesday, March 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Officers say three juvenile siblings reported missing have been found safe Tuesday morning. 

The Zachary Police Department said the three were last seen together and that they were found safely. 

Officers did not provide further information as to the juveniles' disappearance.

