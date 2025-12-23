68°
One taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Baton Rouge building on Tuesday.
The wreck happened near the corner of Government Street and Jefferson Highway, close to Goodwood Park, around 3:45 p.m.
One person was taken in an ambulance from the scene. Their condition is unknown.
No additional information about the crash was released.
