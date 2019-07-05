Zachary officer helps find family dog who ran off during fireworks show

ZACHARY - A local police officer went above and beyond the call of duty Thursday night to help find a family's dog who ran off during a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Zachary police say Officer Perkins trampled through an overgrown field and through thick woods to help look for the family's pet.

The scared pup was eventually found safe!

“Bless him and all of ZPD,” the family wrote.