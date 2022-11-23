Zachary native Lindsey Scott and Southeastern's Frank Scelfo headline Southland All Conference Awards

On Wednesday, the Southland Conference announced its annual football awards and all-conference teams with former Zachary Bronco and current Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, Jr. taking home Player of the Year Honors and Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo awarded Coach of the Year honors.



Conference co-champions UIW and Southeastern led the all-conference honorees with the Lions earning 14 picks (six first teamers and eight second teamers) and the Cardinals earning 13 picks (nine first teamers and four second teamers.

Playing for his 5th program in 6 years and second Southland school, Walter Payton Award nominee Scott’s impressive season helped push UIW to a co-conference championship, a 10-1 record, and the No. 7 national seed in the FCS playoffs. He completed 240-of-328 passes for 3,791 yards with 50 touchdown passes against only four interceptions. He became the first FCS quarterback to throw seven touchdown passes in a half on two occasions. Scott leads the nation in passing efficiency (218.1), yards per pass attempt (11.56), point responsibility (348), and point responsibility per game (31.6), and ranks second in the nation in passing touchdowns (50), total passing yards (3,791), and passing yards per game (344.6). Scott also earns first team all-Southland honors at quarterback and is the first UIW player to ever earn Southland Player of the Year laurels.

For the second time in his career in Hammond, Southeastern’s Frank Scelfo was named the Southland Coach of the Year after leading the Lions to their third Southland championship with a 5-1 conference record and 8-3 overall mark. The Lions earned the league’s automatic qualification to the playoffs, where they will host a playoff game for the second straight season Saturday against Idaho.

