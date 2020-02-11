Zachary mayor, councilman butt heads over teacher's arrest in fiery audio recording

ZACHARY - A feud between Zachary city leaders is heating up amid the investigation into a Northwestern Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student.

The latest drama came after a news conference held by Zachary Police, school officials and the mayor addressing the investigation into 34-year-old Northwestern Middle School teacher, Ellarea Silva. Silva allegedly maintained a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student over last summer.

Audio recordings taken shortly after the contentious news conference captured an intense exchange between city councilman Lael Montgomery and Mayor David Amrhein. Montgomery recorded the conversation.

Montgomery says the mayor called him into his office to discuss what bothered him about the investigation behind closed doors.

That's when Montgomery hit record.

Montgomery: "I'm being real."

Amrhein: "Son, you ain't being s**t"

Montgomery: "Oh wow. That's what we going to do?"

Montgomery: "You think I'm going to back down from you? I'm not being what?"

Amrhein: "What am I scared of you for? I ain't scared of you."

Montgomery: "I'm not scared of you either!"

Amrhein: "Keep your mouth shut."

Montgomery says his main concern is being a voice for the victim and his family. He says the investigation should be thorough because there could be more students impacted by Silva's actions.

"I want to make sure that our kids are safe. Thorough investigation. If the principal covered something up, she has to go. If the superintendent covered something up, he has to go. If the police and all them covered something up, they've got to go."

The mayor didn't want to go on camera. But he tells WBRZ as far as he's concerned the matter is over with, and he is moving forward.