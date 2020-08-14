81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary drug bust leads to seizure of illegal substances, weapons

18 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 August 14, 2020 8:52 AM August 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - On Friday morning, the Zachary Police Department announced that a July 8 drug bust performed alongside officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) resulted in one person's arrest as well as the seizure of a hefty amount of illegal substances and weapons.

Authorities say a long-term investigation into the activities of Jenaro James aka "Rocky" led to his arrest and the seizure of the following items at a location within the 2600 block of Zachary's Avenue D and a second location within the 13000 block of Baton Rouge's Stone Gate Drive:

-38.6 pounds of high grade marijuana (street value $85,500)
-99 THC Cartridges (street value $4,000)
-8 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy)
-Glock 9mm handgun
-Smith Wesson 9mm handgun
-$19,007 (pending seizure)

James was arrested on charges of drugs and weapons possession.

The drug bust was carried out by a collaboration between the Zachary Police Department, EBRSO K-9, and EBRSO SWAT.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days