Zachary convenience store owner arrested after police seize illegal THC, Kratom products from store

34 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — The owner of a Zachary convenience store was arrested after a large amount of drugs were seized from his store.

Abdulfattah Saleh, 50, was arrested Thursday after police raided the LA 19 convenience store at the corner of Lower Zachary Road. This was after a weeks-long investigation, police said.

Police seized a large amount of illegal THC and Kratom — a synthetic opioid banned in the city since earlier this year — in the raid.

They seized 11 THC "Ghost Pens," 143 containers of Str8W8 Delta 9 THC mix juice, 175 Kratom products, 132 illegal THC products, 139 OPMS Kratom products, a box of vape pens and 100 grams of suspected marijuana. Police also found $3,971 in cash, which is still pending forfeiture.

Saleh was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, as well as one count of transactions involving narcotics proceeds.

