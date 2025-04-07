Capital Region Planning Commission was victim of cyberattack that cost $90,000, audit says

BATON ROUGE — A cyberattack allowed nearly $90,000 in Capital Region Planning Commission funds to be transferred to fraudulent accounts under the guise of legitimate vendors, an audit revealed.

The legislative auditor's report says that, in 2024, a "cyber incident" allowed unauthorized parties to gain access to the commission's financial systems.

The audit says that the malicious actors then "requested payments posing as legitimate vendors of the commission, leading to the transfer of funds to an unauthorized account."

In total, $88,073 was transferred out of the commission's accounts in two separate payments. The commission is still working to recover the funds from its insurance carrier and bank, the audit said.

The audit added that the breach also affected email systems.

The complete audit can be found here.