EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control Board wants to cooperate with city-parish on Thrive! plan
BATON ROUGE — Members of the East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control met Monday morning to discuss giving up revenue to fund city-parish programs.
This comes after a proposal — Thrive! East Baton Rouge — was pitched by Mayor-President Sid Edwards to redirect tax dollars from various agencies, including the mosquito control board and the library, to a city-parish general fund.
The board agreed to split its secondary millage for the general fund, as well as to donate $6 million of their fund balance to the parish’s general fund.
Michael Becker, the director of Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, said the board is looking forward to being a team player as Thrive! continues.
"We want to be part of the solution as well and you know, the parish has its priorities, you know, and we're willing to help and any way we can. And so, having that extra, you know, fund balance and millage, you know, we're able to help out with the mayor's plan and moving forward,” Becker said.
The Metro Council will introduce the new plan Wednesday before a public hearing on April 26. The measure, if approved, will be on the ballot for citizens to vote on in the fall.
