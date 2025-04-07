59°
Third suspect arrested year and a half after vehicle, ATM theft
NAPOLEONVILLE - A year-and-a-half after a car theft and an ATM burglary, deputies arrested a third suspect in both incidents.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an ATM burglary in November of 2023. A vehicle stolen from a nearby home was tied to the burglary, and deputies identified two possible suspects, who have both since been arrested.
A third suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Deja Cohn. Cohn was arrested in Texas in March and was returned to Assumption Parish on Sunday.
Cohn was booked for principal to theft of a motor vehicle, principal to theft, and principal to theft from an ATM.
