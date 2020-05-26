Zachary cemetery cancels annual Memorial Day Service due to virus pandemic

ZACHARY - A handful of people visit the Port Hudson National Cemetery around this time because of the big Memorial Day Ceremony they hold every year.



Visitors like Rosia Hutchinson of Baton Rouge and her daughter visit the cemetery every Memorial Day because they have several relatives buried there.



"I come, I visit with them, I talk with them and I come back feeling better," Hutchinson said.



Sadly the Hutchinson's won't be able to celebrate the holiday like they usually do this year since the Memorial Day Ceremony is canceled due to COVID-19.



"It's going to be different, it's going to be a lot different," Rusty Browning of Central said.

Just like Rosia, Browning also has several relatives buried at Port Hudson, which includes his father who served in World War II and his mother.

"Whether they were killed in active service or rather they lived a long full life, they all served," said Browning.

The annual event attracts hundreds of people from around the state every year, and even some have made it a tradition to attend every year.

Even though the event is canceled for 2020 Hutchinson says it is still important to remember the fallen soldiers that served this country.

"If we can't do it on Monday, we can do it any day. They need to be remembered for what they did for the country," Hutchinson said.

Browning says honoring those on Memorial Day, ceremony or not, is the least we can do for the soldiers who served, fought and died for our country.



"You always keep these people in your mind and in your heart, whether you stay home or whatever you do. They all deserve that," Browning said.





The cemetery gates will be open on Monday, so relatives can visit the gravesites of their loved ones buried there.