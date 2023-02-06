Zachary building new police headquarters, training center

Photo: City of Zachary

ZACHARY - The city of Zachary has announced plans to build a new facility that will double as a police headquarters and training center for officers.

The city announced the project Monday, with new Police Chief Darryl Lawrence adding that the police force had "outgrown" the space it currently shares with city hall.

“I have watched firsthand as the department has outgrown the building, having worked in the police department complex for the past 34 years,” Chief Lawrence said in a statement. “I want to thank the prior administration and city council for allowing us to be a part of all aspects of choosing the architectural firm that designed the new building and selecting the location.”

Workers will break ground on the facility later this month, with plans to complete it by the end of 2024. The city is financing the project through Government Capital Corporation in Texas.