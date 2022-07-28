78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Zac Efron filming new movie in Baton Rouge; seeking crew members locally

BATON ROUGE - A new movie about a prominent wrestling family starring Zac Efron is preparing to film in Baton Rouge.

"The Iron Claw" is about the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who enormously impacted the sport, according to IMDB

The Baton Rouge Film Commission tweeted Wednesday that they are looking for a skilled local production crew for the new movie. According to Baton Rouge Business Report, a commission official confirmed the project.

This is the latest drama movie from writer and director Sean Durkin. Well-known independent studio A24 will finance the production.  

A release date has not been announced at this time. 

