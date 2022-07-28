78°
Latest Weather Blog
Zac Efron filming new movie in Baton Rouge; seeking crew members locally
BATON ROUGE - A new movie about a prominent wrestling family starring Zac Efron is preparing to film in Baton Rouge.
"The Iron Claw" is about the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who enormously impacted the sport, according to IMDB.
The Baton Rouge Film Commission tweeted Wednesday that they are looking for a skilled local production crew for the new movie. According to Baton Rouge Business Report, a commission official confirmed the project.
This is the latest drama movie from writer and director Sean Durkin. Well-known independent studio A24 will finance the production.
Trending News
A release date has not been announced at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West