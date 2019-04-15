59°
Latest Weather Blog
Youth baseball team honors Cpl. Totty, others killed in line of duty
EAST BATON ROUGE - A youth baseball team honored several fallen heroes during a tournament this weekend.
According to a post on social media by Louisiana Leopard Dawgs Baseball, the organizations 12u Blue Team wore special uniforms with the names of those killed in the line of duty and their end of watch dates during the Protect Our Protectors Tournament in Zachary.
Cpl. Shane Totty's name appeared on one of the uniforms. Totty was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.
Authorities say Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU reinstates Will Wayde as head basketball coach after month-long suspension
-
Piece of Baton Rouge history in danger of being demolished
-
Mother, daughter killed after kitchen goes up in flames Saturday morning
-
Wind damage reported as severe weather moves through the area
-
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...