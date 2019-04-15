Youth baseball team honors Cpl. Totty, others killed in line of duty

Photo: Louisiana Leopard Dawgs Baseball

EAST BATON ROUGE - A youth baseball team honored several fallen heroes during a tournament this weekend.

According to a post on social media by Louisiana Leopard Dawgs Baseball, the organizations 12u Blue Team wore special uniforms with the names of those killed in the line of duty and their end of watch dates during the Protect Our Protectors Tournament in Zachary.

Cpl. Shane Totty's name appeared on one of the uniforms. Totty was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Authorities say Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle.