Young fan awaiting surgery shares heartwarming moment with Drew Brees

Photo: @Saints

NEW ORLEANS - A young fan showed up to the New Orleans Saints training camp on Thursday with one goal in mind: the chance to see Drew Brees.

A staff member relayed the message to Brees that an 11-year-old named Joseph is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, but didn't want to miss the opportunity to see No.9 before his procedure.

Photos shared to Twitter captured the heartwarming moment when the two met. Brees, who continues to prove how much of a Saint he can be off the field, signed a football and a paper jersey for Joseph.

A staff member told Drew Brees that a young fan Joseph, 11, is having surgery tomorrow but didn’t want to miss the opportunity to see Brees – No. 9 made his day! #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/wQ1i1sOnHD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2019

The Saints kickoff the 2019 Preseason on August 9 against the Vikings in the Dome.