Young fan awaiting surgery shares heartwarming moment with Drew Brees

17 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 1:50 PM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: @Saints

NEW ORLEANS - A young fan showed up to the New Orleans Saints training camp on Thursday with one goal in mind: the chance to see Drew Brees. 

A staff member relayed the message to Brees that an 11-year-old named Joseph is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, but didn't want to miss the opportunity to see No.9 before his procedure.

Photos shared to Twitter captured the heartwarming moment when the two met. Brees, who continues to prove how much of a Saint he can be off the field, signed a football and a paper jersey for Joseph.

The Saints kickoff the 2019 Preseason on August 9 against the Vikings in the Dome.

