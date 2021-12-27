You could get money for those annoying 'free cruise' calls

CHICAGO- Anyone who received a robocall offering free cruises from 2009 through 2014 may be eligible for a payout.

The money is from the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Resort Marketing Group. The suit claims RMG broke the law when it robocalled consumers without permission of cruise lines.

Those eligible to receive money can be awarded up to $900.

To check, eligibly go to www.rmgtcpasettlement.com/Home.aspx (CLICK HERE). The website shares more information, though if you'd like to search your phone number to see if you qualify for part of the settlement CLICK HERE.