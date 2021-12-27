65°
Latest Weather Blog
You could get money for those annoying 'free cruise' calls
CHICAGO- Anyone who received a robocall offering free cruises from 2009 through 2014 may be eligible for a payout.
The money is from the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Resort Marketing Group. The suit claims RMG broke the law when it robocalled consumers without permission of cruise lines.
Those eligible to receive money can be awarded up to $900.
Trending News
To check, eligibly go to www.rmgtcpasettlement.com/Home.aspx (CLICK HERE). The website shares more information, though if you'd like to search your phone number to see if you qualify for part of the settlement CLICK HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19...
-
One person dead in shooting on McClelland Drive
-
LaPlace restaurant welcomes back customers after being shut down from Ida
-
Louisiana legislation aims to end euthanizing healthy pets
-
Residents bringing in Christmas day in Monticello with lights competition and parade