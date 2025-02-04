'You are worthy of support and justice': Attorney urges action following LSU rape case

BATON ROUGE - Sexual assault advocates are offering support and urging universities to take stronger steps in preventing sexual violence on campus. It comes after an 18-year-old was accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room and arrested Monday.

Julia Hine is an attorney at Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR), she says she wants to see more action in providing resources to the problem after a recent rape at LSU.

"When we look at sexual violence its a part of campus life that we do see happening, so universities need to take a proactive stance and say ‘Okay, what are we going to do as preventative measures?'," Hine said.

Ali Jaffar, 18, is accused of raping an LSU student in her room in North Hall last month. The victim told police that she was left by her friends at Mike's Bar in Tigerland and Jaffar offered to take her home. Once inside her room, the victim said Jaffar forced himself on her after she repeatedly said no.

He was arrested Monday for third-degree rape.

In the fall semester, LSU police reported five forcible sexual offenses on campus, four of those happening in student housing.

"It’s happened before, it likely will unfortunately happen again, and that's because we have these free moving spaces, a lot of people who are in adulthood for the first time navigating new spaces, not noticing certain risks," Hine said.

For young college students, Hine said incidents go unreported because of possible embarrassment by what happened beforehand, such as underage drinking.

"Especially if something like that is tied into their assault experience, that's going to prevent them from talking to anyone just from the fear of judgment," Hine said. "It's not your fault, and nothing you did would have caused this, you are worthy of support, you are worthy of justice."

Anyone, no matter what age, can reach out to STAR on their website or through their 24/7 hotline, (855) 435-STAR.