Wrecks lead to Friday commute delays

BATON ROUGE - LA DOTD reported a pair of accidents as the 5 o'clock hour approached on Friday.

A three mile delay was expected in connection with a wreck that closed the left lane of I-10 East at the Highland Road exit. Traffic was passing through in the right lane just before 5 p.m. as crews worked to clear the wreck.

All lanes of I-10 East were reopened at around 5:20 p.m. with traffic backed up to Bluebonnet Blvd. LA DOTD said six mile delays are expected in connection with the accident.

The left lane remains blocked I-10 West before Highland Road due to an accident. Congestion has reached beyond LA 73. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 15, 2016

On the other side of town, the right lane of I-110 South at Evangeline Street was briefly blocked by another crash. Congestion had reached Hollywood Street as of 5:10 p.m. when all lanes were reopened.

LA DOTD reported the left lane of I-10 West at the South Acadian Thruway exit was also blocked by a crash as the 6 o'clock hour approached. Traffic was passing through the right and center lanes as of 5:50 p.m., according to traffic officials. Traffic had reached the 10/12 split by 6 p.m. All lanes were reopened around 30 minutes later with congestion stacked up to Essen Lane.