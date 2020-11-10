74°
Latest Weather Blog
Workers find 10 tons of debris, including bikes & scooters, in EBR neighborhood's drainage system
CENTRAL - Crews working to clean up drainage systems in an area prone to flooding found a menagerie of items blocking the drainage pipes of an East Baton Rouge neighborhood.
Central Mayor David Barrow said Tuesday that workers cleaning up pipes in the Jackson Park subdivision found 10 tons of debris in the local drainage system. The items found included piles of bricks, tires, cylinder heads, basketballs, sand and at least 10 scooters and bicycles.
Barrow said the city believes most of the debris was deliberately placed in the neighborhood storm drains. The city is asking anyone who sees or hears of any illegal dumping to report it to local authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State police called to the capitol to discuss policies regarding use of...
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020