Worker reportedly burned at Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plant, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A worker was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after they reportedly suffered significant burns at an ExxonMobil plastics facility in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the worker was brought to a hospital with a burn to their leg.

No other details related to the incident were immediately available.

An Exxon representative released the following statement:

Today, July 19, an employee was injured during the course of regular operations at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Our thoughts are with the individual and his family. Our highest priority is the safety of our workforce and community. We do not have further details at this time. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story.