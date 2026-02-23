Latest Weather Blog
Woods fire on Gum Swamp Road that burned over 200 acres in Livingston reignites
LIVINGSTON —A woods fire originally sparking on Sunday night on Gum Swamp Road near Highway 42 has erupted into several small fires on Monday.
According to Livingston Parish fire officials, the fire was under control late Sunday night, with a few hot spots near the roadway still blowing smoke.
Officials said that the fire burned over 200 acres before being extinguished. The fire came as large forest fires raged through Lacombe on Sunday, causing I-12 to shut down for at least three hours.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced that a red flag warning was in effect for Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in several parishes across the state due to gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity. These conditions allow fire to spread quickly.
Due to the windy weather conditions, the previously extinguished fire along Gum Swamp Road has erupted into several small fires in the area.
Fire officials across the state are asking that residents refrain from burning due to the weather conditions.
