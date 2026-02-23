59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested on drug and gun charges following traffic stop in Baton Rouge

42 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 1:23 PM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of guns and drugs.

Officers said that while conducting a traffic stop, they observed a cloud of smoke roll out of the vehicle along with a strong smell of marijuana. 

Following a brief investigation, officers seized multiple items, including marijuana, firearms, adderall, cash, and other drug paraphernalia. 

32-year-old Terrance Richardson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of firearms, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disobeying traffic controls. 

