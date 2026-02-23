59°
Man arrested on drug and gun charges following traffic stop in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of guns and drugs.
Officers said that while conducting a traffic stop, they observed a cloud of smoke roll out of the vehicle along with a strong smell of marijuana.
Following a brief investigation, officers seized multiple items, including marijuana, firearms, adderall, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
32-year-old Terrance Richardson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of firearms, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disobeying traffic controls.
