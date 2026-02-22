Family raising money for LSU Tiger Girl injured in car wreck

Photo via. GoFundMe

SHREVEPORT - An LSU Tiger Girl is recovering from surgery after she was involved in a crash in Shreveport.

According to a GoFundMe post made by her family, Sianna Armstrong was in a wreck on Tuesday, Feb. 17, as she was driving from north Louisiana back to campus.

"Although she was wearing her seatbelt, the airbag did not deploy, resulting in severe fractures to her face," the post said.

Armstrong went through a 15-hour surgery on her face on Friday, and family says she still has more surgeries to go. Currently, her mouth is wired shut, and she is breathing through a tracheostomy while she recovers.

Tiger Girls Head Coach Kandace Hale shared the following statement:

Last Tuesday, one of our Tiger Girls, Sisi Armstrong, was involved in a car accident, and our hearts have been with her every second since. Sisi is more than just a dancer on our team — she is a bright, joyful light in our lives. She has the kind of smile that fills a room, the kind of energy that lifts people up, and a heart that genuinely cares for everyone around her. She brings grit, determination, and is one heck of a dancer, but even more than that, she brings kindness and love to her teammates and coaches.

We are standing firmly beside her and her family, surrounding them with prayers, support, and so much love. If you know Sisi, you know she's such a light, and even in a difficult time, her light shines brighter than ever.

Anyone who wants more information or to donate toward her medical bills can click here.